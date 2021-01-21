Mayor Keller provides update on vaccine rollout plan in Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a weekly COVID update, Mayor Tim Keller said he is among the nearly 600 city employees that have already been vaccinated.
"That's about 300 firefighters. We're up to about 200 police, so we're very glad to see that number going up," said Mayor Keller of the city employees that have received the shot.
He said the state is responsible for vaccine distribution, but the city is prepared to assist with vaccination sites when they can.
"The city is ready. So as soon as we get the shots, we're ready to open up a dozen or so sites within days of getting those shots," Keller said.
He said he hopes that will be by this summer.
"Number of shots in arms and no shots go to waste. That's the first goal," Keller said.
The city is directing people to the state to get vaccine distribution information. Either call: 1-855-600-3453, or go to vaccinenm.org.
