Mayor Keller reflects on city's progress report

However, Mayor Tim Keller said the survey is outdated. The mayor points out that the report reflects a lot of data from 2016, not 2017 or 2018.

"I think this is drastically in need of an update," Keller said.

The mayor wants to make some changes so the progress report more accurately shows how Albuquerque is doing.

For example, property crimes have started going down for the first time in about a decade, but that statistic is not reflected in the report.

However, not all of the data is useless. One troubling figure shows that people feel the city is less responsive to community needs.

Keller attributes that to a quiet decision made by former Mayor Richard Berry that impacted the city's 311 system.

"When 311 started, the mayor would get a list of all the complaints from 311 that were unresolved longer than 30 days."

The previous administration pulled the plug on that system -- and now many of those unresolved issues just pile up -- resulting in three out of four people feeling the city isn't responding to problems.

Keller says he plans to re-implement that system to make 311 more effective. He also says he plans to use technology better to make this report a more useful tool.

Read the full progress report