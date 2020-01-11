Mayor Keller reflects on year's progress during State of the City address

“In 2020, for the first time in years, our department is going to be one thousand officers strong,” he said.

The mayor also said he would work to reduce the city’s carbon footprint, starting with constructing a solar power plant that will power half of the city’s government buildings.

“In addition to that, we’ve put $25 million in solar panels on just about every building we can find that the city owns,” he said.

Marianna Dickson is a longtime Albuquerque resident. As the mayor’s speech wrapped up, she said moving Albuquerque forward is an effort that doesn’t just fall on the mayor or city council, but Albuquerque’s citizens.

“A lot of it is about us all doing what we can,” she said. “People are going to have to try harder to understand what parts they can play and be conscious of the consequences of their own actions.”

Keller also talked about homelessness and how to combat drug addiction in his address.

The city recently announced they would keep their winter homeless shelter open year-round until a the new centrally located shelter is built.

The city is expected to break ground on the new shelter next winter.