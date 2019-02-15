Mayor Keller reveals campaign for One Albuquerque Housing Fund
February 15, 2019 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Friday morning Mayor Tim Keller revealed new billboards for the One Albuquerque Housing Fund.
Through a partnership with Clear Channel, seven billboards advocating for the fund will be rotating throughout the city on the interstate or Paseo Del Norte.
The One Albuquerque Housing Fund enables the public to contribute directly to housing vouchers for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
"This is about us literally taking one person at a time off the streets," Keller said.
The "Housing First" model is one of the cornerstones of the City's effort to engage residents to address the rising homelessness in Albuquerque. It will hopefully be powered by donations.
The City has set up different levels of donations, ranging from $50 covering "the basics" to $15,000, which covers one year of rental assistance and case management support.
"Addressing homelessness in Albuquerque is going to require businesses and citizens to get involved, and we are happy to be doing so today," said Brenda Begley, Vice President of Sales for Clear Channel.
Donations can be made online at cabq.gov/housingfund
