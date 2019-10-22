Mayor Keller says killing of woman playing Pokemon Go is 'saddening and angering'
Kassi Nelson
October 22, 2019 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller spoke Tuesday about the killing of a 21-year-old who was playing Pokemon Go in a park.
Cayla Campos was shot and killed Saturday after police said she witnessed a robbery.
“When I heard about this, this is one of these things that's just so saddening and angering, frankly,” Keller said. “As a mayor and for a city, we never want to see this and I think it's one of these where the first step is we got to try and make sure there's justice in the situation.”
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.
“We have no victims coming forward from the robbery, the supposed robbery that took place too, so we really need more information to sort of bring justice to this,” Keller said.
The mayor said the random nature of the shooting is of concern.
“For our community and for the families that are involved, our hearts go out to you,” Keller said. “It's something that's never acceptable for anyone obviously to be victimized when they're just in our city at our park or at any public facility for any reason.”
