Mayor Keller says killing of woman playing Pokemon Go is 'saddening and angering'

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

“We have no victims coming forward from the robbery, the supposed robbery that took place too, so we really need more information to sort of bring justice to this,” Keller said.

The mayor said the random nature of the shooting is of concern.

“For our community and for the families that are involved, our hearts go out to you,” Keller said. “It's something that's never acceptable for anyone obviously to be victimized when they're just in our city at our park or at any public facility for any reason.”