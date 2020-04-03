2 people at ABQ retirement community die from COVID-19 | KOB 4
2 people at ABQ retirement community die from COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 03, 2020 04:37 PM
Created: April 03, 2020 01:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people who lived at a retirement community in Albuquerque died from COVID-19, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday.

The cases at La Vida Llena include a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, both of whom had underlying health conditions, according to the state.

In addition to the deaths, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said several more people at the retirement community had tested positive for the disease. 

"We are aware of multiple cases," Mayor Keller said. "At least 10+ cases, if not more." 

La Vida Llena announced for the first time earlier this week that a resident tested positive for COVID-19. They say the independent-living resident was exposed by a private caregiver and was placed in isolation. 


