Mayor Keller signs bill banning single-use plastic bags | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
April 20, 2019 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque is moving forward with a ban on certain single-use plastics. Mayor Tim Keller signed the bill into law on Saturday. 

The bill will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Several changes were made to the original proposal – allowing for exceptions – but Mayor Keller says it's a first step.

"Even as I was driving here and thinking about the bags blowing in the wind, that I literally saw on the way over here, I was thinking about just actually how important this piece of legislation is," Keller said. 

Here is a breakdown of the ban with the amendments: 

  • Plastic bags will be banned at retail stores
  • Restaurants can still use plastic bags for to-go orders
  • Styrofoam and plastic straws are allowed, but straws will be available by request
  • Violation of the ordinance would result in a warning, followed by $100 and $250 fines for additional offenses
  • Businesses are free to charge fees for single-use plastic items
  • Retailers shall be encouraged to waive any bag fees for persons paying with public assistance

