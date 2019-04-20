Mayor Keller signs bill banning single-use plastic bags
Christina Rodriguez
April 20, 2019 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque is moving forward with a ban on certain single-use plastics. Mayor Tim Keller signed the bill into law on Saturday.
The bill will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Several changes were made to the original proposal – allowing for exceptions – but Mayor Keller says it's a first step.
"Even as I was driving here and thinking about the bags blowing in the wind, that I literally saw on the way over here, I was thinking about just actually how important this piece of legislation is," Keller said.
Here is a breakdown of the ban with the amendments:
- Plastic bags will be banned at retail stores
- Restaurants can still use plastic bags for to-go orders
- Styrofoam and plastic straws are allowed, but straws will be available by request
- Violation of the ordinance would result in a warning, followed by $100 and $250 fines for additional offenses
- Businesses are free to charge fees for single-use plastic items
- Retailers shall be encouraged to waive any bag fees for persons paying with public assistance
