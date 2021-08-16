Mayor Keller speaks on 'collaboration' with state police

In 2019 – Albuquerque police had more homicide investigations than ever before, with 80. In that year most officers couldn't make it back to Albuquerque for the court dates.

Right now – Albuquerque police are investigating 81 homicides.

"We gotta not point fingers. This is every agency's fault. This is every elected official's fault. We're taking responsibility and we're asking others to join us in a collective ask for what we're actually going to do about it,” said Keller.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered the 2019 Metro Surge sending state police into Albuquerque after Jackson Weller, a UNM student, was shot and killed in Nob Hill.

This time, the announcement comes right after eighth grader Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed at school. The mayor said now is the time to take the fight against crime to the Roundhouse.

"I do believe we should have a special session on crime, and I think we should combine it with the redistricting we have to have anyway. A 30-day session is not going to be long enough for our challenges,” said Keller.

Keller also said the state has funding available – so he thinks the financial situation should not hold the state lawmakers back from finally addressing the violent crime crisis.