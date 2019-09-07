Mayor Keller to replace city vehicle fleet with more energy efficient cars
Justine Lopez
September 07, 2019 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Mayor Keller signed a new policy that will require the city to replace eligible city vehicles with more energy efficient vehicles.
Mayor Keller introduced the first of many electric cars Saturday morning by driving a Chevy Volt onto Civic Plaza.
Keller plans to replace more than 60% of the city’s eligible fleet to electric or hybrid vehicles. His goal is to reduce the city’s carbon emissions and save taxpayers money on fuel.
Keller said he plans to purchase 50 cars by 2020.
Credits
Justine Lopez
Updated: September 07, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: September 07, 2019 09:43 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved