Mayor Keller touts new plan to tackle violent crime

Law enforcement- Restructured APD to create a first-of-its-kind Violence Intervention Division with its own Commander. That division is designed to make cross-functional partnership as productive as possible. APD is removing the silos between investigative units and increasing coordination in the fight against violent crime among field officers, undercover detectives, the intelligence unit, forensic techs, crime analysts and victim advocates. Law enforcement partners on the program include the State Police, Probation and Parole, ATF, DEA, FBI, US Marshal and Homeland Security.

Prosecution partners- Prosecutors from all systems including the Attorney General, District Attorney, US Attorney and Office of Superintendent of Insurance will collaborate to share information and make sure cases are going to the appropriate teams and courts. Prosecutors and law enforcement partners will also work with analysts from APD’s Real Time Crime Center and the NIBIN and Gun Violence Reduction Units to review shooting incidents on a bi-weekly basis.

Social Services- The City has always funded social services aimed at violence reduction. However, for the first time Family and Community Services is specifically working with the community to identify the most effective evidence-based violence reduction strategies, and requiring providers to work together in the Violence Intervention Program. The administration created a Deputy Director of Health position held by a clinical social worker.

Community Partners- The City is reaching out to community partners, including the Bernalillo County Community Health Council, that are dealing with the causes and effects of violent crime to work together on this program. A technical advisor will lead partnership-based violence reduction efforts to improve police-community trust and sustain the strategy over time.