Mayor Keller wants to bring Rail Runner to Balloon Fiesta

Brittany Costello
January 16, 2019 07:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is hoping Albuquerque gets some money from lawmakers to bring the Rail Runner to Balloon Fiesta Park.

“It’s fascinating, the original Rail Runner plan, there was actually a plan to take the Rail Runner to the Balloon Fiesta,” he said.

The project would require roughly $8 million to take the tracks straight to the field. It is part of Keller’s 2019 legislative priorities.

The Balloon Fiesta brings nearly a billion people to Albuquerque every year.

Communications Manager for the Rail Runner, Augusta Meyers, says that it would also bring more customers to an underutilized service.

“It would really allow tourists and people who live in New Mexico to really see what the Rail Runner can do,” Meyers said.

A report shows ridership has declined 37 percent from its peak of 1.2 million in 2010.

There were just under 800,000 trips in 2018.

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 16, 2019 07:01 PM
Created: January 16, 2019 06:53 PM

