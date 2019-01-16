Mayor Keller wants to bring Rail Runner to Balloon Fiesta

The project would require roughly $8 million to take the tracks straight to the field. It is part of Keller’s 2019 legislative priorities.

The Balloon Fiesta brings nearly a billion people to Albuquerque every year.

Communications Manager for the Rail Runner, Augusta Meyers, says that it would also bring more customers to an underutilized service.

“It would really allow tourists and people who live in New Mexico to really see what the Rail Runner can do,” Meyers said.

A report shows ridership has declined 37 percent from its peak of 1.2 million in 2010.

There were just under 800,000 trips in 2018.