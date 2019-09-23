Mayor Keller wants to invest in balloon landing site
Ryan Laughlin
September 23, 2019 05:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller wants to purchase more landing spots for balloonists.
A property near 2nd Street and Alameda has Keller’s interest.
It was previously used by Murphy's Mule Barn.
“It's closed now,” Keller said. “And so while we miss the food, we love the property."
Lawrence Rael, chief operations officers for Albuquerque, said a lot has changed since Balloon Fiesta Park opened.
“Landing sites for balloonists are beginning to be very, very scarce because we don't have that many vacant lots anymore-- that we had back in the day,” Rael said.
City officials said the lot near 2nd Street and Alameda is listed for $2.5 million.
“We're gonna-- if city council will support it - purchase that property," Keller said.
The city council is expected to address the issue around the time of Balloon Fiesta, which begins Oct. 5.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 23, 2019 05:34 PM
Created: September 23, 2019 04:14 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved