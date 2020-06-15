Mayor says new Community Safety Department won’t replace policing

Kai Porter
Updated: June 15, 2020 06:39 PM
Created: June 15, 2020 06:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Voters elected Mayor Tim Keller on his promise to tackle crime in Albuquerque. He’s made it a goal to add 400 officers to the Albuquerque Police Department.
During a news conference Monday morning Keller said the new Community Safety Department isn't about defunding APD or reducing the number of officers on the streets.
"We've always said that public safety needs to be addressed on all sides and this concept really honors that commitment," said Keller.
Keller has made it his goal to add 400 more APD officers over four years and has made public safety his top priority since taking office two years ago.
KOB 4 asked if the new department supports those goals.
"For better or worse in Albuquerque, we have to do both,” said Keller. “So we've got to invest in these social problems and these upstream challenges that drive crime in the long run, but we also have to fight violent crime directly, for that we need more officers. We had a documented shortage of at least 400 officers from when I came in the door."
Keller says the new department will provide resources to allow police to focus on the violent calls that require a response from an armed officer and free up officers to engage in more community policing.
"To do community policing, to have what we all love, which is bike cops, folks walking the beat, folks engaging in with the community, it also takes more officers,” he said. “The way to police a city with less officers is to just have everyone allocated every morning differently in a car driving around a city. We do not want to do that. I ran for office to not do that, to move away from that and to do community policing."
The new department is still in the planning phase.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company