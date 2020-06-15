Mayor says new Community Safety Department won’t replace policing

KOB 4 asked if the new department supports those goals.

"For better or worse in Albuquerque, we have to do both,” said Keller. “So we've got to invest in these social problems and these upstream challenges that drive crime in the long run, but we also have to fight violent crime directly, for that we need more officers. We had a documented shortage of at least 400 officers from when I came in the door."

Keller says the new department will provide resources to allow police to focus on the violent calls that require a response from an armed officer and free up officers to engage in more community policing.

"To do community policing, to have what we all love, which is bike cops, folks walking the beat, folks engaging in with the community, it also takes more officers,” he said. “The way to police a city with less officers is to just have everyone allocated every morning differently in a car driving around a city. We do not want to do that. I ran for office to not do that, to move away from that and to do community policing."

The new department is still in the planning phase.