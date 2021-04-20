Mayor touts ECHO program's impact in downtown Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 20, 2021 05:28 PM
Created: April 20, 2021 04:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller believes the ECHO program has helped bring the downtown community together.
The program started as healthcare outreach, but over the past two years, it has been applied to public safety downtown.
"It addresses anything that happens downtown," said Danielle Lowry, who helps run the Turquoise Museum in downtown Albuquerque.
The program has led to 60 community meetings-- with more than 2,000 people attending.
"Every meeting we have a case, and that case is something that has happened downtown," Lowry said. "Be that a trespassing issue, or abandoned cars, people leaving personal property on your property."
While pandemic problems persist, and the crime crisis continues, Lowry is still greatful for the ECHO program.
Following the program's success, Keller said it may expand to Nob Hill.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company