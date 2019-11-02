Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza

"This is the first tangible result of what we're trying to do at the Rail Yards and it's a phased approach,” Mayor Keller said. “This is our first success, actually opening this. The first new project out that people can remember and it's part of actually about a dozen steps we're going to take."

The project is part of a larger plan to remediate the historic 27.3 acre property, which includes getting rid of lead base paint, contaminated soil and asbestos.

Crews have removed more than 1,300 tons of contaminated soil so far.

City officials are asking voters to approve a $128 million bond Tuesday that would allocate more than $5 million toward redeveloping the Rail Yards.

"So now that money is being put in, plans are being scrutinized and work is actually being done, that momentum will carry us forward and you can see a lot of things happen quickly so we're really close to a point where we can start really moving forward on the environmental work and it can be done over the next couple of years,” said Mark Dimenna, deputy director of the Environmental Health Department.

If the bond passes, it will not increase taxes.