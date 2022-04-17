McBride Fire: Authorities lift all evacuation orders

The McBride Fire in Ruidoso has now burned 6,195 acres and claimed two lives. The fire initially began around 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and burned 4,312 acres within a few hours.

207 homes have also been lost since the McBride Fire began Tuesday afternoon on McBride Drive.

Need assistance?

Those affected by the fires who need assistance should call the Village of Ruidoso at (575) 258-6900. You can also reach out to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at 1 (800) 432-2080. Press #2 for information or resources related to the fires. Press #4 for information regarding property damage due to the fires and other fire-related questions.