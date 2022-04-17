McBride Fire: Authorities lift all evacuation orders | KOB 4
McBride Fire: Authorities lift all evacuation orders

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 17, 2022 05:27 PM
Created: April 17, 2022 11:13 AM

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Officials announced Sunday evacuation orders for the McBride Fire are were lifted.

Resident living in the following areas are allowed to return home as of 10 a.m. Sunday:

  • Gavilan Canyon from Warrior Drive south to Highway 70 
  • Lower Eagle Creek

All residents are asked to continue to be aware of their surrounding and to avoid any downed power lines or damaged trees. The Ruidoso Convention Center remains open, and the Red Cross and Salvation Army are on scene to provide hot meals, water, and support to evacuees. T-Mobile is also offering free mobile phones.

On Saturday, fire officials also lifted some evacuation orders, allowing thousands of evacuees to return home

The McBride Fire in Ruidoso has now burned 6,195 acres and claimed two lives. The fire initially began around 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and burned 4,312 acres within a few hours. 

207 homes have also been lost since the McBride Fire began Tuesday afternoon on McBride Drive.

Need assistance?

Those affected by the fires who need assistance should call the Village of Ruidoso at (575) 258-6900. You can also reach out to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at 1 (800) 432-2080. Press #2 for information or resources related to the fires. Press #4 for information regarding property damage due to the fires and other fire-related questions.


