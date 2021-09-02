McCall's Pumpkin Patch hiring for fall positions | KOB 4

McCall's Pumpkin Patch hiring for fall positions

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 02, 2021 10:02 AM
Created: September 02, 2021 09:58 AM

MORIARTY, N.M. – A popular fall attraction is beginning to hire people for its fall festivities. 

McCall's Pumpkin Patch is hiring for positions at the Pumpkin Patch and the Haunted Farm. Retail, security, custodial and food service positions are available. The starting wage is $10.50 an hour. 

McCall's opens September 25 after being closed last year due to COVID-19. Tickets can be purchased on their website.


