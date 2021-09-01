McCall's Pumpkin Patch is hiring, opening day set for Sept. 25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Summer is coming to an end and fall festivities are right around the corner. Tickets are already on sale for McCall’s Pumpkin Patch in Moriarty. The farm is also looking for locals to work during the upcoming season.



According to McCall’s website, there are a lot of jobs open for The Pumpkin Patch during the day, and The Haunted Farm at night. Weekend positions are available for employees as young as 15, but the minimum age for Friday and Saturday night haunt staff is 16.

McCall’s is looking to fill positions for retail, security, grounds keeping, custodial and food services. The starting wage this season is $10.50 an hour.



Click here to apply, also for more information on what shifts are available. Opening day for McCall’s Pumpkin Patch is Sept. 25. The season runs through Halloween night.