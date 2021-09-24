Brianna Wilson
MORIARTY, N.M. – McCall’s Pumpkin Patch opens this weekend. The owners, Kevin and Kirsten McCall, said they will not require proof of vaccination to get in, but visitors will need to wear masks indoors. McCall’s also has hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations set up all over the property.
The pumpkin patch will introduce several new attractions Saturday. The two major ones include a bee-themed area featuring multiple zip lines. The second is gel ball, an experience similar to paintball that uses smaller guns and tiny gel beads.
McCall’s is also introducing some new food options.
"We've got two silos, one is going to serve churros, and the other one is going to be macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches and soup," Kevin said.
Some classic attractions are making a comeback for the first time in two years, like hayrides, tea with the princesses, pig races and the Haunted Barn.
McCall’s will also reintroduce capacity limits and timed ticketing for both the Haunted Corn Maze and Haunted Barn. Those tickets will only be available online, but visitors can still buy tickets for daytime attractions at the farm.
This year, the pumpkin patch will also be open to the public on Fridays, from noon to 6 p.m. That change takes effect next week.
McCall’s Pumpkin Patch opens Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The Haunted Farm opens Friday, Oct. 1.
