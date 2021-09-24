MORIARTY, N.M. – McCall’s Pumpkin Patch opens this weekend. The owners, Kevin and Kirsten McCall, said they will not require proof of vaccination to get in, but visitors will need to wear masks indoors. McCall’s also has hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations set up all over the property.

The pumpkin patch will introduce several new attractions Saturday. The two major ones include a bee-themed area featuring multiple zip lines. The second is gel ball, an experience similar to paintball that uses smaller guns and tiny gel beads.



McCall’s is also introducing some new food options.