McCall's Pumpkin Patch prepares to open after governor eases restrictions

This is the patch’s 23rd season of operation. To help limit capacity, tickets will only be sold online.

“We've got so much money invested in this season in just strictly growing of pumpkins and corn and maintaining buildings and staffing. So, you know, we have a large chunk of expenses out,” he said.

McCall said they spend all year preparing for their fall festivities and are excited that all of that prep won’t be for nothing.

“We will have sanitizer everywhere. Looking at, you know, of course we're going to be spraying and wiping down everything, looking at big fogging machines that we come through and just sanitize areas. So, you know, it's a very fluid situation,” he added.

McCall’s is expected to hire even more people this year, with a designated crew that will focus on cleaning.

The pumpkin patch is set to reopen Sept. 26. To purchase tickets online, click here.