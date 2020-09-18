McCall's Pumpkin Patch prepares to open after governor eases restrictions

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular pumpkin patch in Moriarty said they're excited to welcome back visitors after the governor eased up on some public health order restrictions.
“It was good news. We're going to get to open, things will be different and folks just need to realize it's going to be different,” said Kevin McCall with McCall’s Pumpkin Patch. “We've canceled pig races, we've canceled the jumpers, tea with the princess, so we kind of took upon ourselves before even yesterday's press conference to take out some of the high risk activities.”
As McCall’s prepares to open in about a week, they’re still adjusting to the guidelines handed down by the governor. All of their activities will be held outdoors on their 80 acre property.
“I think this is social distancing at its finest,” he said. “I'm just excited to see or hear that New Mexico families will have the opportunity to come out and pick a pumpkin.”
This is the patch’s 23rd season of operation. To help limit capacity, tickets will only be sold online.
“We've got so much money invested in this season in just strictly growing of pumpkins and corn and maintaining buildings and staffing. So, you know, we have a large chunk of expenses out,” he said.
McCall said they spend all year preparing for their fall festivities and are excited that all of that prep won’t be for nothing.
“We will have sanitizer everywhere. Looking at, you know, of course we're going to be spraying and wiping down everything, looking at big fogging machines that we come through and just sanitize areas. So, you know, it's a very fluid situation,” he added.
McCall’s is expected to hire even more people this year, with a designated crew that will focus on cleaning.
The pumpkin patch is set to reopen Sept. 26. To purchase tickets online, click here.
