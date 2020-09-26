McCall's Pumpkin Patch reopens

Some families like the Berrington’s paid a visit to the pumpkin patch for Saturday’s grand opening, excited to jump into the Halloween spirit.

“This one’s my pumpkin. I thought they had really good pumpkin selection—big pumpkins and small pumpkins,” the Berrington’s said.

They said the new COVID rules at McCall’s were easy to follow.

“I think personally, it's a really good activity that can be managed and they have really good safety protocols here,” they said.

Tickets to McCall’s are only available online this year. To purchase tickets, click here.