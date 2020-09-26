McCall's Pumpkin Patch reopens

Grace Reader
Created: September 26, 2020 06:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —McCall’s Pumpkin Patch welcomed back visitors for the first time this season with new COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Pumpkin patch owners Kevin and Kirsten McCall said all visitors are required to wear masks and social distance. This year, the McCall’s said they had to do without their hay rides and haunted house events per the state’s orders.
“The one that we hated to see go was the hayrides,” Kevin McCall said. “We kind of got the official word yesterday that those are not a go, but we shifted on the fly and we brought lots more pumpkins in closer to the farm.”
“And a lot of people are hiking half a mile out into the field to pick a pumpkin,” Kirsten McCall added.
Some families like the Berrington’s paid a visit to the pumpkin patch for Saturday’s grand opening, excited to jump into the Halloween spirit.
“This one’s my pumpkin. I thought they had really good pumpkin selection—big pumpkins and small pumpkins,” the Berrington’s said.
They said the new COVID rules at McCall’s were easy to follow.
“I think personally, it's a really good activity that can be managed and they have really good safety protocols here,” they said.
Tickets to McCall’s are only available online this year. To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company