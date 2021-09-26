McCall's Pumpkin Patch sees heavy crowds opening weekend

Normally, the season starts slow then picks up in October, but a busy opening weekend makes the McCalls hopeful for what the future could bring.

They're not the only ones excited to see the early crowds.

“It's good to see that they were able to thrive and come back and recover from this past year,” said Deena Duran.

The Duran family passed on the pumpkin patch last fall because of COVID, but this year they were determined to come back.

“We did see a lot of crowds, but we aren't totally surprised because I think people want to come out and I know we are trying to me more cautious with our masks, but it is really nice to see so many people out here to support McCalls,” said Deena

And other families share the Duran's sense of tradition.

“When this guy was born, we started coming when he was a year old and there have always been a lot of things to do for little kids and as our kids grow up there are still plenty to do so we have always enjoyed it,” said Olivia Hill.

Whether they are here for the pumpkins or the petting zoo, the McCalls said they are grateful for every single person who walks through the gates.

“We are just happy for people to be here, happy to be open.”