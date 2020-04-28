McKinley County doctor talks COVID-19 and underlying health conditions

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — McKinley County is currently the hardest hit county in New Mexico when it comes to COVID-19 cases. Gallup has been a medical shortage area for a while, and doctors there have had to go outside their specialty to treat patients.
Dr. Jim Whitfield specializes in nephrology. He was supposed to retire this year, but because of COVID-19, he’s pushing that off. Dr. Whitfield said kidney disease across McKinley County is five times the national average. Many patients also have underlying conditions, like obesity.
“In fact, well over 90% of our patients the underlying cause is diabetes,” explained Dr. Whitfield. “By the time a person develops end stage kidney disease from the diabetes, they also almost universally have heart disease. Most of the patients have high blood pressure, and most of the patients have vascular disease associated with their many years of diabetes.”
Those underlying conditions can make catching the coronavirus even more deadly.
“If we look at the statistics nationwide hypertension and obesity and heart disease are the three number one causes of mortality related to the disease,” said Dr. Whitfield. “So now you've taken a population that almost by definition, if they're going to get the coronavirus infection they have oftentimes all three of those, along with the kidney disease.”
But the most challenging part of working on the front lines, is not being able to comfort the patients and their family members.
“The ability to try to make that passing a little less traumatic,” said Dr. Whitfield. “I think that's part of what a doctor does he can't do that anymore. Not only can the family not see the patient, the doctor can't be with the family, and try to be a comfort to those who will be living. That has changed.”
