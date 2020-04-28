McKinley County doctor talks COVID-19 and underlying health conditions

“If we look at the statistics nationwide hypertension and obesity and heart disease are the three number one causes of mortality related to the disease,” said Dr. Whitfield. “So now you've taken a population that almost by definition, if they're going to get the coronavirus infection they have oftentimes all three of those, along with the kidney disease.”

But the most challenging part of working on the front lines, is not being able to comfort the patients and their family members.

“The ability to try to make that passing a little less traumatic,” said Dr. Whitfield. “I think that's part of what a doctor does he can't do that anymore. Not only can the family not see the patient, the doctor can't be with the family, and try to be a comfort to those who will be living. That has changed.”