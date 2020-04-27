McKinley County now leads New Mexico in COVID-19 cases

The New Mexico Department of Health updated its statewide figures, reporting six additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 66 additional cases of the disease as of Sunday, for a total of 99 deaths and 2,726 cases.

The additional deaths included three in McKinley County, one in Sandoval County and two in San Juan County.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In another development related to McKinley County, an alcohol detox center in Gallup that was closed earlier this month because of a lack of staff to operate the facility has reopened to house intoxicated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have recovered from the disease.

NCI Detox reopened last weekend after being closed the previous week because of some employees going into quarantine due to exposure to the virus and others refusing to work because of fear of being exposed to the virus, the Gallup Independent reported Saturday.