MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 13, 2020 09:58 AM
Created: May 13, 2020 09:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A corrections sergeant at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) has tested positive for COVID-19. The sergeant is asymptomatic and has been sent home to self-quarantine.
Officials say MDC was on lockdown while the facility was in the process of tracking the corrections sergeant's contact with both staff and inmates. The lockdown has since been lifted. Those who were in contact with the sergeant were also sent home to self-quarantine.
MDC says they anticipate more staff may be identified to be sent home to self-quarantine.
“This is a very fluid situation and more information will be communicated once more details are solidified,” MDC Chief Greg Richardson said. “We are committed to doing everything we can to keep staff and inmates safe.”
According to a release, the sergeant was working in the intake area of MDC and not in the general population. He was tested on May 7 and his results came back on May 11.
The state's Department of Health began surveillance testing at MDC last week. So far, they have tested 103 inmates and 236 officers and staff.
