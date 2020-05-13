MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A corrections sergeant at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) has tested positive for COVID-19. The sergeant is asymptomatic and has been sent home to self-quarantine.

Officials say MDC was on lockdown while the facility was in the process of tracking the corrections sergeant's contact with both staff and inmates. The lockdown has since been lifted. Those who were in contact with the sergeant were also sent home to self-quarantine.