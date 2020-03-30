Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Advertisement

Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19

Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 30, 2020 01:10 PM
Created: March 30, 2020 09:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) has had an inmate test positive for COVID-19. The Bernalillo County jail learned of the positive test Sunday. 

Officials say the 39-year-old male inmate has been placed in isolation and is receiving treatment from the jail's medical team. Four staff members who may have been in contact with the inmate have been notified and instructed to self-isolate at home. 

Advertisement

The inmate was booked into MDC on Thursday. Officials say he did not have any COVID-19 symptoms when he was screened upon entry. 

Two days after his entry, MDC was informed that the inmate's mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalized. The inmate had been caring for her prior to being booked. 

Officials say that when MDC learned this information, the inmate was moved into an isolation cell. The inmates who had been in his housing pods were also placed in quarantine. 

MDC has been following the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the state's Department of Health, and their medical provider. 

Last week, MDC began releasing some non-violent inmates who were considered vulnerable to COVID-19. 

As of Monday morning, New Mexico has had 237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the virus


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19
Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19
29 more people test positive for COVID-19 in NM, bringing state total to 237
29 more people test positive for COVID-19 in NM, bringing state total to 237
West Downtown restaurants adapt to take-out business model in order to continue serving customers
West Downtown restaurants adapt to take-out business model in order to continue serving customers
128 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation
128 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation
Nutritionist shares tips for those who are running low on food
Nutritionist shares tips for those who are running low on food
Advertisement


Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19
Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19
29 more people test positive for COVID-19 in NM, bringing state total to 237
29 more people test positive for COVID-19 in NM, bringing state total to 237
Trump extends virus guidelines, braces US for big death toll
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)