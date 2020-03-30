Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) has had an inmate test positive for COVID-19. The Bernalillo County jail learned of the positive test Sunday.
Officials say the 39-year-old male inmate has been placed in isolation and is receiving treatment from the jail's medical team. Four staff members who may have been in contact with the inmate have been notified and instructed to self-isolate at home.
The inmate was booked into MDC on Thursday. Officials say he did not have any COVID-19 symptoms when he was screened upon entry.
Two days after his entry, MDC was informed that the inmate's mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalized. The inmate had been caring for her prior to being booked.
Officials say that when MDC learned this information, the inmate was moved into an isolation cell. The inmates who had been in his housing pods were also placed in quarantine.
MDC has been following the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the state's Department of Health, and their medical provider.
Last week, MDC began releasing some non-violent inmates who were considered vulnerable to COVID-19.
As of Monday morning, New Mexico has had 237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the virus.
