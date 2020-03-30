Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19

Officials say that when MDC learned this information, the inmate was moved into an isolation cell. The inmates who had been in his housing pods were also placed in quarantine.

MDC has been following the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the state's Department of Health, and their medical provider.

Last week, MDC began releasing some non-violent inmates who were considered vulnerable to COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, New Mexico has had 237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the virus.