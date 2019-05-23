MDC goes green with $14 million facelift | KOB 4
MDC goes green with $14 million facelift

Patrick Hayes
May 23, 2019 07:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday, the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center announced the results of a multi-million dollar energy project at the facility.

The project cost about $13.9 million but will save the facility $20 million in the long run.

"Through energy cost savings measures ranging from boiler efficiency, solar power, lighting upgrades and building automation systems,” said Yearout President Colby Geer.

Yearout is based in New Mexico and was in charge of the upgrades which included 7,000 new LED lights and controls, over 1,000 tons of cooling, solar panels and high efficiency transformers.

"We were in construction for about 14 months on the project,” added Geer.

Bernalillo County paid approximately $2 million upfront.

The rest of the project was funded through anticipated utility and operational savings through a Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance contract with Yearout Energy.

"But there's really that two part,” said County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins. “It’s the cost savings but also the fact we can demonstrate we are helping to combat climate change and that's important to all of us on the county commission."

Meanwhile, officials said it will cut the facility’s utility bill in half.

“Bernalillo County is pleased with the outcome of this energy project. Working together with Yearout Energy, we were able to upgrade vital maintenance systems, which will drastically cut utility costs and help propel the county’s goal of reducing our carbon footprint going forward,” says County Manager Julie Morgas Baca.

"When we have an opportunity to take a facility like MDC and make it safe, secure and energy efficient – it's a huge win for all of us," Hart Stebbins said. 

Patrick Hayes


Updated: May 23, 2019 07:11 PM
Created: May 23, 2019 05:11 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

