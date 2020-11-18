MDC officials report progress in fight against COVID jail outbreak

Ryan Laughlin
November 18, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Metropolitan Detention Center officials provided an update on how they’ve been getting a handle on the COVID-19 outbreak in the jail.
With the help of rapid testing, PPE, and making changes to minimize contact within the jail, officials said they’ve made progress.
"If you remember, we were up in 300s for a while with inmates testing positive. I'm happy to say today, that as of today's date, we have 23 inmates within the facility that are positive for COVID,” said MDC Chief Greg Richardson during a Wednesday oversight meeting.
Eighteen MDC officers still have COVID and are self-isolating. Chief Richardson said at one point, 27 pods were on lockdown because of the outbreak. As of Wednesday, 13 pods are on lockdown as they continue with aggressive testing.
Jail officials credit the New Mexico Department of Health and some of their senior staff for minimizing contact to help get a grip on the outbreak.
