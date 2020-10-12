MDC officials take extra precautions to contain virus amid case spike

As for staff, testing is optional. But of more than 1,600 tests involving staff, there are 13 positive cases.

While it’s unclear how much of that makes up the daily Bernalillo County numbers, state data revealed a rapid response to the facility Friday, Oct. 9; Saturday, Oct. 10; and Sunday Oct.11.

County officials said they’re implementing new measures, like using a fogging system, to help disinfect.

“It’s much more effective than the conventional spray bottle and towel,” said Rivera. “We’re able to have an officer go in, whose been trained on it, and actually spray down an entire pod within a couple of minutes.”

The city’s West Side homeless shelter has also reported COVID outbreaks. City officials announced 72 additional positive cases at the facility Sunday, bringing the shelter’s total to 93.

City officials said the shelter is not taking in new residents and have suspended transportation services.