MDC on lockdown as nearly 80 inmates are tested for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 02, 2020 04:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is on lockdown as the Department of Health tests about 80 inmates for COVID-19.

The lockdown means the inmates are let out of their cells one at a time to shower and make phone calls.

One inmate tested positive for the disease on March 29. Jail officials said the inmate is quarantined alone in a cell-- inside a negative pressure room.
  
Four other inmates are quarantined because they were in close contact with the inmate who tested positive, or they were experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the jail reports.

In addition to the inmates who are being tested, the jail reports that 17 staff members are so being tested for COVID-19.


