MDC plans to provide Moderna vaccines to inmate population

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 20, 2021 10:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is planning to vaccinate all inmates in custody who wish to receive a vaccine.
MDC will work with the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), National Guard, Bernalillo County Fire Department and medical provider Centurion to administer over 1,000 Moderna vaccines.
MDC officials said each inmate who receives a vaccine will be given their vaccination card upon release from custody. If an inmate is released before they receive their second dose of the vaccine, they will be given information on how to schedule their second shot with the NMDOH.
The vaccine rollout is expected to begin April 22.
