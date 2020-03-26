MDC releases some inmates considered vulnerable to COVID-19

The district attorney, public defender's office and MDC will work together to decide who else will be released. 17 of those on the list are already in a community custody program or halfway house programs.

Officials say another list of non-violent inmates is also being made in order to further bring down overall inmate levels.

As of Thursday, no MDC inmate or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos released the following statement:

"We were aware it was being considered but were not notified or given an opportunity to participate in decisions about when, how, or who would be released."