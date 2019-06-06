Inmates taken back into custody after closer look at Bern Co. program

Patrick Hayes

June 06, 2019 11:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than a dozen inmates convicted of crimes or waiting for trial were let out by the county’s Metropolitan Detention Center despite not being eligible for the Community Custody Program.



CCP inmates are technically still “in custody’ but allowed into the community in an effort to reintegrate them into society.



“While it is a program that allows people to go out in the community, our CCP inmates are strictly monitored while they’re out there,” Hopkins said.



Inmates were temporarily released on different dates but all of them were rounded up during a two-day operation late last month.



“We determined that those 18 individuals were no longer appropriate to be out in the community,” said Candace Hopkins, spokesperson for MDC.



Usually, inmates charged with or convicted of violent offenses are disqualified from joining CCP.



However, that didn’t keep one jail official from signing off.



Some of the inmates released were charged with child abuse, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm while driving under the influence.



Hopkins said the person in charge of the program recently retired.



But it was their subordinate that was in charge of interpreting the jail and court’s policy.



When asked, Hopkins would not say if someone had been reprimanded.



“It would be premature right now to comment on anything like discipline and it is personnel so we don’t typically respond to those comments, but what I can say is, as a result of this there was one individual who was reviewing CCP cases,” she said. “And as a result of this now, we’re moving that from a one person review to a committee review. Just to have more eyes on this process."



Among those arrested was Juliana Montano.



In January, Montano pleaded guilty to killing a person after drinking and driving but was given permission to stay on CCP while waiting to be sentenced.



According to the DA’s office, Montano is taking care of her newborn but has a status hearing in the near future.



Per plea agreement, she’s facing 4 to 7 years behind bars.