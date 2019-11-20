MDC releases video of Fabian Gonzales being released

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 20, 2019 05:32 PM
Created: November 20, 2019 03:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center released video of Fabian Gonzales being released Tuesday.
It shows him being escorted from room to room at the detention center.
Gonzales is one of the main suspects in the brutal 2016 death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.
Gonzales was released after Judge Charles Brown denied a motion from the state for pretrial detention.
The district attorney's office filed an expedited appeal Tuesday, asking a court to re-instate pretrial detention for Gonzales.
Gonzales is facing charges for child abuse and tampering with evidence in connection to Victoria Marten's death.
There's been an ongoing appeal on the use of evidence in Gonzales' trial. His cousin, Jessica Kelley, and Victoria's mom, Michelle, have already taken plea deals in the case.
