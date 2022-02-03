MDC sergeant killed in Sandia Crest Road rollover crash

Hunter started his career with MDC in March of 2014 as a corrections officer. He was promoted to sergeant in October of last year. He was also a member of MDC's Corrections Emergency Response Team.

“Those who knew Sgt. Hunter enjoyed his very dry sense of humor and sharing a laugh with him," Richardson said. "Sgt. Hunter was never one to back down from a challenge or hard work and gave his full effort in everything he did. Sgt. Hunter was proud to be part of the elite team of CERT. Anytime his team was called into action, he was first to arrive and last to leave. Officers could always count on him having their backs in all situations. Sgt. Hunter will be greatly missed and never forgotten.”