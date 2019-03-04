Two wanted for deadly shooting in Valencia County | KOB 4
Two wanted for deadly shooting in Valencia County

Alexandro Murillo and Jesus Garcia 

KOB Web Staff
March 07, 2019 09:02 AM

MEADOW LAKE, N.M.- Authorities are searching for two men they believe are connected to a deadly shooting in Valencia County.

Police believe Jesus Garcia, 32 and Alexandro Murillo, 23, killed Daniel Sandoval Saturday night in Meadow Lake.

Garcia and Murillo are both facing charges for murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Garcia is described as Hispanic, 5'11", 180 pounds. Murillo is described as Hispanic, 5'10", 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: March 07, 2019 09:02 AM
Created: March 04, 2019 04:12 PM

