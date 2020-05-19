Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque feeding more people

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque is experiencing an uptick in demand due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Executive director Shauna Frost said the organization typically serves 550 hot meals a day. But since March, Frost said they have added 170 people to their meal delivery service.
"We were getting these phone calls, people crying on the phone not knowing where they're going to get their next meal from because they didn't feel comfortable going out and getting food themselves," Frost said.
Meals and Wheels is now delivering frozen meals because many of their drivers could not make the needed amount of deliveries. Frost said many of their drivers are over the age of 60, which places them in a higher risk pool for coronavirus.
Frost said the organization has purchased protective gear, and additional meals were purchased with money that was donated.
"All of that is money that was not budgeted," she said.
Frost says they only have enough money to keep providing meals to the extra 170 people through May. After that, those people will no longer get meals from Meals on Wheels unless more donations come in.
"We're all really proud to be able to support the city and the people of the city and help us get through something that is quite unprecedented," Frost said. "We have our small part of that and that's a really good feeling."
Meals on Wheels in Albuquerque is launching virtual training for volunteers in June. Click her for more information.
