Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque feeding more people | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque feeding more people

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 19, 2020 05:39 PM
Created: May 19, 2020 04:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque is experiencing an uptick in demand due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive director Shauna Frost said the organization typically serves 550 hot meals a day. But since March, Frost said they have added 170 people to their meal delivery service.

Advertisement

"We were getting these phone calls, people crying on the phone not knowing where they're going to get their next meal from because they didn't feel comfortable going out and getting food themselves," Frost said.

Meals and Wheels is now delivering frozen meals because many of their drivers could not make the needed amount of deliveries. Frost said many of their drivers are over the age of 60, which places them in a higher risk pool for coronavirus. 

Frost said the organization has purchased protective gear, and additional meals were purchased with money that was donated. 

"All of that is money that was not budgeted," she said. 

Frost says they only have enough money to keep providing meals to the extra 170 people through May. After that, those people will no longer get meals from Meals on Wheels unless more donations come in.

"We're all really proud to be able to support the city and the people of the city and help us get through something that is quite unprecedented," Frost said. "We have our small part of that and that's a really good feeling."

Meals on Wheels in Albuquerque is launching virtual training for volunteers in June. Click her for more information.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital
In this May 7, 2020, photo, medical staff from Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital put on protective equipment as they work at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside the hospital in Gallup, N.M. Of about 500 medical and support staff, at least 32 hospital workers have become infected, and doctors and nurses say that they all live with the fear of spreading the virus to their colleagues and relatives.
Video: Huge moth swarm spotted in Tijeras
Video: Huge moth swarm spotted in Tijeras
Man recognized for saving animals on the Navajo Nation
Man recognized for saving animals on the Navajo Nation
Video: Man takes police on a high-speed chase through the Bosque
Video: Man takes police on a high-speed chase through the Bosque
Republicans urge governor to fully reopen state by Thursday
Republicans urge governor to fully reopen state by Thursday
Advertisement


Residents at Albuquerque retirement facility are COVID-free after facing deadly outbreak
Residents at Albuquerque retirement facility are COVID-free after facing deadly outbreak
Two pods at Otero County Prison Facility on lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak
Two pods at Otero County Prison Facility on lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak
Navajo Nation leads the nation in COVID-19 cases per capita
Navajo Nation leads the nation in COVID-19 cases per capita
City of Santa Fe asks feds for help after facing massive budget shortfall
City of Santa Fe asks feds for help after facing massive budget shortfall
Bernalillo County offers housing vouchers to homeless families with APS students
Bernalillo County offers housing vouchers to homeless families with APS students