Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque feeding more people

Frost said the organization has purchased protective gear, and additional meals were purchased with money that was donated.

"All of that is money that was not budgeted," she said.

Frost says they only have enough money to keep providing meals to the extra 170 people through May. After that, those people will no longer get meals from Meals on Wheels unless more donations come in.

"We're all really proud to be able to support the city and the people of the city and help us get through something that is quite unprecedented," Frost said. "We have our small part of that and that's a really good feeling."

Meals on Wheels in Albuquerque is launching virtual training for volunteers in June. Click her for more information.

