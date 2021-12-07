'Mean Girls' marks return of Broadway productions to Popejoy Hall

Everyone knows the classics – "She doesn't even go here", "It's so fetch", "You can't sit with us".

Now, with a new cast touring the country, Hassan is taking on the role of the ultimate Mean Girl – Regina George.

"So you are playing the iconic character of Regina George – I know it's not Wednesday but I wore pink anyway, so what is it like to play a character that so many people know and adore or really despise?"

"I was such a fan of the movie," Hassan said. "I didn't identify with her, as I'm sure not a lot of people did identify with her, but that makes it all the more fun to play because you can go sort of on the other spectrum of who you are as a person. It's so fun."

Hassan says she couldn't ask for a better show to star in as the theater makes its comeback.

"I just can't wait. It's just the best feeling opening the show in a new city," Hassan said. That feeling of adrenaline in a new place, with a new audience and everything, is really, really exciting."

Mean Girls will be taking over Popejoy Hall, Dec. 7-12. For more information, click here.

