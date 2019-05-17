Measles case confirmed in New Mexico

This is the first measles case in New Mexico since Dec. 2014.

The virus is highly contagious, especially for those who have not been vaccinated.

Free vaccines are available to the family for any child in New Mexico, regardless of their insurance status.

Earlier Friday, a high-ranking health official prematurely said the child in Sierra County did not have measles. However, the NMDOH later clarified that the child did, in fact, have a confirmed case of the measles.

