Measles case confirmed in New Mexico

Joshua Panas
May 17, 2019 06:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) announced Friday that it has confirmed a case of measles in a one-year-old child from Sierra County.

“We have worked with the clinic that treated the child and the patient’s family to identify people who may have been exposed so we can prevent more cases of the disease,” said Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel.

According to state officials, the child is OK.

This is the first measles case in New Mexico since Dec. 2014.

The virus is highly contagious, especially for those who have not been vaccinated.

Free vaccines are available to the family for any child in New Mexico, regardless of their insurance status.

Earlier Friday, a high-ranking health official prematurely said the child in Sierra County did not have measles. However, the NMDOH later clarified that the child did, in fact, have a confirmed case of the measles.

Click here for more information on measles from the CDC

Joshua Panas


Updated: May 17, 2019 06:10 PM
Created: May 17, 2019 05:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

