Measure to revamp utility regulation in New Mexico advances

Democratic Reps. Linda Trujillo of Santa Fe and Nathan Small of Las Cruces are sponsoring the bill. They say it’s time to modernize the commission.

“If we don’t make these targeted changes to protect employees, value their contributions, and provide the technical expertise the PRC deserves, we will be navigating a difficult road map for economic development and a clean energy future,” Small said.

Some consumer advocacy groups have argued that the independently elected commission has a constitutional responsibility to weigh the interests of utility investors and customers when making decisions about rate increases or what types of resources make up a utility’s portfolio.

While the legislation states the restructured commission shall act in the public interest of the state, the attorney general’s office has suggested that interest be clearly defined.

If approved by the House, the measure would need to be considered by the Senate before the 30-day legislative session ends Feb. 20.

Other changes could also be in store for the five-member commission as voters are set to weigh in on a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would turn the PRC into an appointed body. New Mexico is one of fewer than a dozen states with an elected regulatory panel like the PRC.

If approved by voters, the constitutional changes would go into effect in 2023.