Medicaid buy-in program proposed at state legislature
Kai Porter
February 08, 2019 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A state lawmaker wants to create a Medicaid buy-in option for New Mexicans who don't qualify for subsidized health care.
Rep. Debbie Armstrong, a Democrat, said her goal is to provide another affordable option for people who are not covered under the Affordable Care Act or state health exchange.
The bill would allow people to pay a monthly premium to the state for medical insurance under the state’s Medicaid program.
The program currently serves low-income patients in New Mexico.
“We could take advantage of the structures we have in place for Medicaid and hopefully develop kind of a sliding fee scale to give some financial support,” Rep. Armstrong said. “It’s really aimed to get at those individuals who are currently uninsured.”
Rep. Armstrong said it would likely be a year before people could start the program if the bill is passed.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she supported a Medicaid buy-in option during her campaign last year.
Credits
Updated: February 08, 2019 05:20 PM
Created: February 08, 2019 04:19 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved