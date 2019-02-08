Medicaid buy-in program proposed at state legislature

The program currently serves low-income patients in New Mexico.

“We could take advantage of the structures we have in place for Medicaid and hopefully develop kind of a sliding fee scale to give some financial support,” Rep. Armstrong said. “It’s really aimed to get at those individuals who are currently uninsured.”

Rep. Armstrong said it would likely be a year before people could start the program if the bill is passed.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she supported a Medicaid buy-in option during her campaign last year.

