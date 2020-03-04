Medical expert answers viewers' questions about coronavirus

“We just simply don’t have enough information to answer that with any certainty. The numbers that we are getting, and most of them are out of China, so it will be interesting to see how it matches up in other countries that are having more infections such as South Korea and Italy, but most of the people that are having severe disease tend to be elderly or have pretty substantial health concerns.

But whether or not that changes as the virus goes on, that’s something we just really don’t know.”

Could there be more infections than what is being reported in the U.S.?

“Yes. It's possible that there's more than we realize that could be due because it causes minor illness in some people it’s not very serious, so people might think it’s the common cold, or flu. Symptoms are similar—cough, fever, shortness of breath. Because we haven't been testing for it, just like you said, it’s very possible that more people have it than we realize and that the virus isn't as severe as we think it is. Right now the guess is around 2% of the people that get infected can die from infection. That means 98% won't, but those numbers could actually be much less, perhaps far fewer than 2% might be dying if people are getting infected and we just haven't caught it because it hasn't been tested for. And that's due to the fact it's a new virus, so it takes a while to get all the testing parameters up and going.”

Why doesn’t the medical community know what the next move is to tackle the virus if we’ve known about it for a while?

“The problem is that the viruses, there’s so many different virus families that cause disease. For example, there's over 200 viruses that can cause the common cold, so trying to guess which family of viruses is going to emerge next is difficult. For this virus, even though it’s a member of a family of viruses known to cause disease—this specific virus makeup we didn't know existed until November, so it was probably circulating in animals. One guess is bats, might have popped into penguins, but we didn't know it existed until it emerged and the closest relative to it is SARS and it’s about an 80% genetic identity to SARS so it's still fairly removed from that. It’s really hard to predict what’s going to come out so I think that's why we're trying to play catch up because we just aren't in a place to predict what kind of virus is going to come next.”

Is the virus something that mosquitos will be carrying this summer?

“So this virus is not known to be spread by mosquitos. Coronaviruses in general, aren't known to be spread by mosquitos, so they're spread through the respiratory route. That is basically someone coughing or sneezing. Those particles kind of float in the air, someone inhales it and they get infected or you can cough on your hands, touch the telephone or doorknob, someone touches the doorknob, touches their eyes, nose, mouth and gets infected that way, but it's not spread through mosquitos so that's a good thing. A respiratory pathogen tends to be spread more in the winter time when it’s cold. It’s possible that it could be spread spring, summer, but we just don't know at this point.”

Are people safer from the virus in the summer months?

“We don't know. Typically respiratory pathogens like this one tend to be spread less in the summer time because we're outdoors more. We’re not indoors as much so there's less person to person contact. In general, respiratory droplets that carry this sort of infection don't stay in the air as long in the summer time, but it lasts longer in the cold, dry times. Whether or not that's going to be the case with this virus, we simply don’t know yet.”

How long can surfaces be infected with the virus? Are there certain surfaces that can absorb the virus?

“It’s thought that viruses like this—these enveloped viruses is what they're called—tend to last on surfaces anywhere from a matter of hours to several days and it depends on the surface. It probably depends on how much of the virus gets on the surface and it depends on how much light is going to hit that virus, how dry conditions are, a number of different factors so anywhere from hours to several days these viruses can live on surfaces, but the exact point we don't know. Most of the disinfectants people are going to use, you know, Clorox wipes, Lysol wipes—as long as your following the directions that are on the label they should kill viruses like this. They haven't been tested exactly on this virus, but these families of viruses tend to be killed by these common mechanisms.

Can the virus be spread through packages that people order from overseas?

“Best guess is that this is not the primary way these viruses are spread. Could it happen? Theoretically, yes. Has it been shown to happen? No. Most likely people are going to get infected, it’s going to be coming into close contact with someone who is sick or touching a surface that someone else has coughed on or spread the virus to. Most of the time these viruses don’t transmit through shipping container that might be coming from overseas or something like that. That does not seem to be the primary method of transmission.

Why does it seem like not as many children are being infected?

“It’s a great question and I don’t think we have the answers to that. It’s unusual. Most of the time respiratory viruses target the very young and the very old and those are the ones at most risk of severe disease. The numbers we have from this outbreak, the younger kids, nine and under don't seem to be as severely infected. I think we really have to wait and make sure that’s the case with more infections in different places if that continues to hold up. If it does hold up, one possible mechanism could be that children that young don't have a strong immune system, so sometimes if your immune response overreacts to an infection it can cause the symptoms such as fever, too much inflammation in the lungs, so that could be one mechanism. That is children don’t make a strong immune response, they don't get as sick. We really don’t know if that’s the case that would be one potential guess, but I really want to see more numbers before making conclusions about whether or not young children are not infected as often as older individuals."

What is the death rate of the virus?

“Depending on where you look, around 2% that have known to be infected have died. It varies a little bit based on the country that you're looking at, that seems to be about the average. For some comparisons such the flu, is about point 1%, but the death rate could lower for the virus as we test more people because there could be more people that have mild symptoms and that would lower the percentage.

Ebola kills 40-45% of people that get infected. Most people that get infected get sick. With Hanta virus the death rate is probably around 35%. SARS is the closest relative to this coronavirus. The death rate is around 10%, so this is much less than the SARS, but it tends to spread faster so more people are getting infected overall, but as far as treats and that it really depends on what virus. Let me back up, as far as lethality it really depends on the nature of the virus and what kind of disease its going to cause. some are more dangerous than others."

Is a vaccine being developed?

"There’s several vaccines that are going into clinical trials but that takes quite a while. So the first thing they have to do is make sure whether or not the vaccine is safe, so they do it in a small enough people and then they have to make sure the vaccine the immune responds and then you go in larger and larger trials. There’s several being started in human trials, but it will be a while before we know if they're actually working or if they're approved. But therapeutics, there’s one drug that’s actually in clinical trials overseas. It’s a drug that was used against Ebola virus and it worked in animal studies but it didn’t work as well in humans, but it was shown to be safe in humans and so they’re testing that in patients in Asia in the coming weeks.”

Are there animals that can carry the virus?

“That’s a great question, so the thought is that bats are a likely carrier. Probably not the bats that we have in the United States. Right now the primary mode of transmission is human-to-human and that’s the main concern. We really don’t know if the virus can hop into animals and the animals can take it and infect other humans—that’s just an unknown at this point but with these coronaviruses, once it gets into humans it tends to transmit to human-to-human more than from animal-to-human."

What happens next?

“It’s spreading pretty rapidly but even in China where there’s been over 80,000 cases. It’s still far less than1% of the population that’s known to be infected. The virus can be spread before people show symptoms—whether or not that contributes or not a lot to spread, we don’t know, but it makes it more difficult to track it because people might spread it before they get sick, so I think the best thing to do is to just be prepared. We like to tell people if you're sick, stay home.”

