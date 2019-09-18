Medical marijuana cards on hold for non-New Mexico residents | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Medical marijuana cards on hold for non-New Mexico residents

Medical marijuana cards on hold for non-New Mexico residents

Associated Press
September 18, 2019 12:57 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico health officials have refused to issue medical marijuana identification cards to out-of-state residents despite a recent judge order.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports that the state Department of Health asked a judge to reconsider a ruling that New Mexico must allow nonresidents to participate in its medical cannabis program.
    
Health officials say the ruling is not final, because it could be held pending an appeal and that they are waiting until the legal dispute is resolved.
    
An attorney says the department should be held in contempt of court.
    
State attorneys say allowing nonresidents to participate would encourage the illegal transport of cannabis across state lines.
    
Officials say the ruling signed into law this year was a simple drafting error and was not aimed at granting out-of-state residents ID cards.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 18, 2019 12:57 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
ABQ city councilors introduce new gun control legislation
ABQ city councilors introduce new gun control legislation
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
Advertisement



SWAT responds to area near busy West Side intersection
SWAT responds to area near busy West Side intersection
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
ABQ city councilors introduce new gun control legislation
ABQ city councilors introduce new gun control legislation
Medical marijuana cards on hold for non-New Mexico residents
Medical marijuana cards on hold for non-New Mexico residents