Medical professionals discuss signs, symptoms of mental illness in teenagers
Casey Torres
May 24, 2019 07:28 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— May is Mental Health Awareness Month and health professionals at Lovelace Medical Center want to bring attention to mental illnesses in teens.
According to a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Lovelace, one out of every five kids will experience a mental health issue before turning 18.
They believe bullying, peer pressure and the family system can be a big part of it, but it also is hereditary.
In teens, the most common issues are depression, substance use, and psychosis (losing a sense of reality). Parents can look for red flags like excessive sleep, sleep deprivation, change in personality, aggressiveness or loss of interest in hobbies.
Parents are also urged to talk to their kids.
"If they began having those open, honest and frank discussions very early on with their children, they'll have much better rates of being able to talk openly, get treatment and do well as adults,” said Justin White, psychiatric nurse practitioner.
Exercise, a healthy diet, and good sleep can help, but if signs persist, parents should seek medical help for the best treatment.
