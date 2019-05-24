Medical professionals discuss signs, symptoms of mental illness in teenagers

In teens, the most common issues are depression, substance use, and psychosis (losing a sense of reality). Parents can look for red flags like excessive sleep, sleep deprivation, change in personality, aggressiveness or loss of interest in hobbies.

Parents are also urged to talk to their kids.

"If they began having those open, honest and frank discussions very early on with their children, they'll have much better rates of being able to talk openly, get treatment and do well as adults,” said Justin White, psychiatric nurse practitioner.

Exercise, a healthy diet, and good sleep can help, but if signs persist, parents should seek medical help for the best treatment.