Medical school students and soccer supporters team up to help health care workers

Patrick Hayes
Created: April 15, 2020 10:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two Albuquerque-based organizations are launching a donation drive to get personal protective equipment to health care workers in New Mexico.
Starting this weekend, The Curse NM, a New Mexico United supporters’ group, and Protect NM, a group of University of New Mexico medical school students, will hold their first drive-through donation drive for PPE.
“This PPE drive is going to be one of the most exciting things, in a good way, hopefully, to come out of COVID-19 and some of the struggles we’ve been facing,” said Sally Midani, a UNM medical student and member of Protect NM.
"To me it’s really important as a future healthcare provider and as someone who cares about New Mexico really deeply just to see all of us in this community to come together in a really uplifting and upbeat way is amazing,” she added.
Businesses or individuals are invited to donate the following: homemade, surgical, procedural or N-95 masks, face shields, gowns, and/or gloves.
To reduce crowding, interested individuals should schedule a 10-minute appointment by filling out the form at this link.
“It’s really just kind of a multiplying factor,” said David Carl, president of The Curse NM.
“You give this PPE to one medical professional, maybe he or she saves 10 people in a day. Imagine that. They just saved 10 lives. That’s 10 people you’re saving because you donated a mask or gloves or a gown or something like that,” Carl said.
“It’s instantly worth it so imagine if we got hundreds of masks or gowns or gloves. It would be amazing,” he added.
The drive will take place Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at three Sagebrush Church locations and Manzano Day School, by appointment only:
Sagebrush NE - 7500 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
Sagebrush NW - 6440 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
Sagebrush SE - 414 Charleston St SE Albuquerque, NM 87108
Manzano Day School - 1801 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company