Medical school students and soccer supporters team up to help health care workers

Businesses or individuals are invited to donate the following: homemade, surgical, procedural or N-95 masks, face shields, gowns, and/or gloves.

To reduce crowding, interested individuals should schedule a 10-minute appointment by filling out the form at this link.

“It’s really just kind of a multiplying factor,” said David Carl, president of The Curse NM.

“You give this PPE to one medical professional, maybe he or she saves 10 people in a day. Imagine that. They just saved 10 lives. That’s 10 people you’re saving because you donated a mask or gloves or a gown or something like that,” Carl said.

“It’s instantly worth it so imagine if we got hundreds of masks or gowns or gloves. It would be amazing,” he added.

The drive will take place Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at three Sagebrush Church locations and Manzano Day School, by appointment only:

Sagebrush NE - 7500 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109

Sagebrush NW - 6440 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120

Sagebrush SE - 414 Charleston St SE Albuquerque, NM 87108

Manzano Day School - 1801 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104