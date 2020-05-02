Medical students collect PPE for health care workers, vulnerable populations

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A group of New Mexico medical students have been collecting donations of PPE for health care workers and for communities around the state who have been hit hard by the pandemic.
"I think a lot of us came or went to medical school because we want to serve our community, so this is super important to all of us to give back because a lot of us are from New Mexico and it's even more important to us,” said Carolyn Ice, a volunteer coordinator for Protect New Mexico.
The group recently traveled to the Navajo Nation to drop off supplies and they plan to drop off more. There are currently more than 2,300 positive cases on the Navajo Nation.
Organizers said they’re also trying to give back to other vulnerable populations.
"Being a medical school and concerned about community health, we're also distributing to nursing homes, homeless shelters, so we're also helping the most vulnerable in our community to stay safe during this time,” said Clair Sava, a volunteer coordinator with Protect New Mexico.
The group is also teaming up with New Mexico United’s fan organization, The Curse, to collect donations during a parade for health care workers Sunday.
The parade will start at 1 p.m. from three locations: M Lot by the Domenici Center, Embassy Suites and Highland Park behind Hotel Parq Central.
