Medical students collect PPE for health care workers, vulnerable populations | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Medical students collect PPE for health care workers, vulnerable populations

Patrick Hayes
Created: May 02, 2020 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A group of New Mexico medical students have been collecting donations of PPE for health care workers and for communities around the state who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"I think a lot of us came or went to medical school because we want to serve our community, so this is super important to all of us to give back because a lot of us are from New Mexico and it's even more important to us,” said Carolyn Ice, a volunteer coordinator for Protect New Mexico.

Advertisement

The group recently traveled to the Navajo Nation to drop off supplies and they plan to drop off more. There are currently more than 2,300 positive cases on the Navajo Nation.

Organizers said they’re also trying to give back to other vulnerable populations.

"Being a medical school and concerned about community health, we're also distributing to nursing homes, homeless shelters, so we're also helping the most vulnerable in our community to stay safe during this time,” said Clair Sava, a volunteer coordinator with Protect New Mexico.

The group is also teaming up with New Mexico United’s fan organization, The Curse, to collect donations during a parade for health care workers Sunday.

The parade will start at 1 p.m. from three locations: M Lot by the Domenici Center, Embassy Suites and Highland Park behind Hotel Parq Central.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 8 more deaths, 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 more deaths, 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases
Chaves County woman who recovered from COVID-19 said she felt like she couldn't breathe
Chaves County woman who recovered from COVID-19 said she felt like she couldn't breathe
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces lockdown of Gallup
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces lockdown of Gallup
Lockdown announcement surprises Gallup business owners
Lockdown announcement surprises Gallup business owners
An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker'
An Inside Look at UNMH: Nurse says COVID-19 patients are getting 'sicker and sicker'
Advertisement


Presbyterian offers support services for health care workers
Presbyterian offers support services for health care workers
Nurses sew ‘ear savers’ for health care workers who wear masks
Nurses sew ‘ear savers’ for health care workers who wear masks
Medical students collect PPE for health care workers, vulnerable populations
Medical students collect PPE for health care workers, vulnerable populations
Shooting in northeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
Shooting in northeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
New Mexico reports 8 more deaths, 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 more deaths, 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases