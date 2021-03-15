Medina confirmed as chief of APD

"I am aware of the false rumors that are being spread by disgruntled former employees who have been trying really hard for the past year to discredit Chief Medina, in an attempt to cover up their own shortcomings," said Albuquerque's Chief Administrative Office Sarita Nair. "And this is exactly the type of drama that required a change in leadership over there."

"The reason I became a police officer was to serve the public and protect the community. That is especially true of victims," Medina added. "Nobody should have to move or feel shame - because they have been victimized."

