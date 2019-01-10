Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client

Police say they began to investigate in Aug. 2018 after a police report was filed by the victim. DNA evidence was sent to APD's Crime Lab. Police say it tested positive for a male DNA profile matching Hirayama's known profile.

According to police, the "probability of selecting an unrelated individual at random and finding a match to this profile is 1 in 3.8 trillion."

KOB’s Ryan Laughlin is following this story and will have the latest tonight at 5.