Melanie Stansbury projected winner of CD-1 special election

Updated: June 01, 2021 07:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Democrat Melanie Stansbury is the projected winner in the race for New Mexico's first congressional district. 

Stansbury is projected to beat Republican Mark Moores, Independent Aubrey Dunn, Libertarian Chris Manning and two write-in candidates.

The first congressional district seat was left vacant after former Rep. Deb Haaland was confirmed as the new U.S. Secretary of the Interior. 

