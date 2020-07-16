Member of New Mexico Civil Guard announces he's running for Bernalillo County sheriff

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A member of the New Mexico Civil Guard (NMCG), a self-proclaimed militia group, announced he will run for political office during Thursday night's "Protest for Freedom."
Aaron Hawking, a self-proclaimed sergeant, said he will run for sheriff of Bernalillo County in 2022.
"Listen-- as sergeant major of the NMCG, I already do the enforcement thing for free," he said. "Protection and peace is our mission."
A spokesperson for the New Mexico Civil Guard said they have a lot of support from the Republican Party, including Steve Pearce, the chairman of the party in the state.
However, a spokesperson for Peace said Hawking had not contacted Pearce about the announcement.
"Steve hasn't talked to anyone at the Civil Guard about any candidacies," the spokesperson said. "They haven't called, and we haven't offered anything."
The Democratic Party of New Mexico said the group's priorities do not align with the values of most New Mexicans.
"We're confident that New Mexicans will reject their extreme right-wing views at the ballot box," a spokesperson for the New Mexico Democratic Party said.
